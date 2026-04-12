John and Alice Trice shared faith, love and a passion for travel. (symbolic image) Philipp Schulze/dpa

After more than 70 years of marriage together, a couple from Tennessee have died on the same day - just nine hours apart.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Tennessee couple died on the same day after 70 years of marriage, just nine hours apart.

John and Alice Trice shared faith, love and a passion for travel.

"You could hardly name one without thinking of the other," said their daughter. Show more

In Tennessee, USA, a couple who were married for more than seven decades have died on the same day, in the home they shared for decades.

John Ridley Trice (93) and his wife Alice Moss Trice (94) died just nine hours apart on April 2, according to their obituaries. "You could hardly name one without thinking of the other," their daughter Angela Trice told broadcaster WSMV. "One wouldn't have wanted to live without the other - and didn't have to."

John was born on the family farm and initially worked with his father in agriculture. He later sold tractors and farm machinery for almost 20 years.

Alice, originally from Mt. Juliet, was considered particularly warm and hardworking. She was involved in the College Hills Church of Christ and was known for her love of gardening. Her town has since honored her with the "Alice Trice Overall Excellence Award" at the annual Wilson County Fair.

The two married on November 11, 1955, built a home together and raised two children. Traveling was one of their greatest passions: together they visited all 50 US states and numerous countries around the world.

Daughter Angela named her father's guiding principle as the secret of their long marriage: "Put God first - and be there for each other."