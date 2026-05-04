After a couple had sexual intercourse on a Basel-bound S-Bahn train, security staff were attacked. KEYSTONE (Symbolbild)

After sexual acts on a Basel-bound S-Bahn train, a man attacked two security guards at the weekend.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On an SBB S-Bahn train to Basel, a German couple attracted attention for sexual acts in 1st class and were admonished by security.

After they disregarded the instructions, they were banned from continuing their journey.

The situation escalated at Schopfheim-West station, where the man attacked and injured two security staff. Show more

An incident involving violence occurred on an SBB S-Bahn train heading towards Basel at the weekend. Two German nationals are suspected of having attacked SBB security staff.

According to the Weil am Rhein Federal Police Inspectorate, two security staff were on the S6 line on Sunday night when they noticed a 35-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in 1st class. The couple allegedly engaged in "consensual sexual acts".

After security intervened and asked the two to stop their behavior, they only complied with the order for a short time. They were subsequently banned from continuing their journey.

Visible redness on the face

At Schopfheim-West station, just before the Swiss border, the situation escalated: the two suspects allegedly attacked the security staff. The 35-year-old is accused of beating both men.

Officers from the German state police met all those involved on site. According to the authorities, the two security staff - a 41-year-old German and a 39-year-old Afghan national - had visible redness on their faces.

The federal police have launched an investigation on suspicion of assault