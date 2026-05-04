An incident involving violence occurred on an SBB S-Bahn train heading towards Basel at the weekend. Two German nationals are suspected of having attacked SBB security staff.
According to the Weil am Rhein Federal Police Inspectorate, two security staff were on the S6 line on Sunday night when they noticed a 35-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in 1st class. The couple allegedly engaged in "consensual sexual acts".
After security intervened and asked the two to stop their behavior, they only complied with the order for a short time. They were subsequently banned from continuing their journey.
At Schopfheim-West station, just before the Swiss border, the situation escalated: the two suspects allegedly attacked the security staff. The 35-year-old is accused of beating both men.
Officers from the German state police met all those involved on site. According to the authorities, the two security staff - a 41-year-old German and a 39-year-old Afghan national - had visible redness on their faces.
The federal police have launched an investigation on suspicion of assault