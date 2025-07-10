A married couple returned from Switzerland to their home country of Uganda after 40 years, where they were both victims of a violent crime a few days ago. Symbolbild: Lino Mirgeler/dpa

They lived in Switzerland for 40 years, then David M. and his wife Florence returned to their home country of Uganda. They were killed there a few days ago.

Wilhelm Flemmer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss couple returned to their home country of Uganda after 40 years. They were killed there a few days ago.

The bodies of David M. and his wife Florence were found on July 6.

Their bodies had stab wounds.

Surveillance camera footage shows the alleged perpetrators forcibly entering the victims' home. Show more

The couple had lived in Switzerland for around 40 years, but wanted to spend the rest of their lives in their shared home country of Uganda. They finally moved there three years ago. However, their happiness in Entebbe, the former capital of the East African country, did not last longer than that. David M. and his wife Florence were the victims of a violent crime a few days ago.

As reported by "Blick" with reference to local media, the bodies of David and Florence M. were found on July 6. According to the report, they were victims of an attack on their home. Their bodies showed several stab wounds. David M., who is said to have worked in Switzerland for a large bank and for Swisscom, was 69 years old, his wife 62.

This can be seen on surveillance cameras

The police investigation is also based on surveillance camera footage. The footage reportedly shows the alleged perpetrators climbing over the high wall and then forcibly entering David and Florence M.'s house.

The background to the crime is still unclear. According to Blick, however, the police are following up a lead. They are investigating whether the crime could be linked to a family conflict. According to the report, David M. is said to have inherited property from his father, which could have led to disputes with his relatives.