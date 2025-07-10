The couple had lived in Switzerland for around 40 years, but wanted to spend the rest of their lives in their shared home country of Uganda. They finally moved there three years ago. However, their happiness in Entebbe, the former capital of the East African country, did not last longer than that. David M. and his wife Florence were the victims of a violent crime a few days ago.
As reported by "Blick" with reference to local media, the bodies of David and Florence M. were found on July 6. According to the report, they were victims of an attack on their home. Their bodies showed several stab wounds. David M., who is said to have worked in Switzerland for a large bank and for Swisscom, was 69 years old, his wife 62.
This can be seen on surveillance cameras
The police investigation is also based on surveillance camera footage. The footage reportedly shows the alleged perpetrators climbing over the high wall and then forcibly entering David and Florence M.'s house.
The background to the crime is still unclear. According to Blick, however, the police are following up a lead. They are investigating whether the crime could be linked to a family conflict. According to the report, David M. is said to have inherited property from his father, which could have led to disputes with his relatives.