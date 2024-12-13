Police found the child's body in a locked bathroom. Symbolbild: dpa

As if on a family outing, a couple pushed a buggy with a girl in it around for days. Only: the two-year-old was dead. Now the couple has been sentenced.

A 24-year-old man killed his partner's two-year-old daughter.

The couple then pushed the little body around in a baby carriage for days.

A court in the town of Ipswich has now sentenced the man to life imprisonment for murder. The mother must spend ten years behind bars. Show more

A 24-year-old man broke several bones of his partner's two-year-old daughter, kicked her and killed her. The couple then pushed the little body around in a baby carriage for days, went shopping and to the pub.

A court in the town of Ipswich has now sentenced the man to life imprisonment for murder and he must spend at least 26 years in prison. The child's mother, who was the same age, was sentenced to ten years in prison for failing to act.

The dead girl was found in June 2023 sitting in her baby carriage in a locked toilet in temporary accommodation. The body had several fractures, for example to the wrists and pelvis. Traces of cocaine and cannabis were found in her body.

What the judge says

The child was the victim of a cruel campaign of violence and abuse, the Sky News channel quoted the judge as saying. He criticized the "weak and spineless" mother for standing by and allowing the abuse.

She had been so concerned about her own wellbeing and pleasure and about maintaining a relationship with the abuser "that she would have tolerated anything". Footage from a surveillance camera showed the young woman laughing and drinking a glass of wine in a pub a few days after the girl's death.

Until the mother met her new partner, the girl had been healthy, happy and well cared for, the prosecutor said. After that, the child had experienced "increasing brutality that was callous, cruel and ultimately fatal".