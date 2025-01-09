A British man has been fighting in vain for a suspected crypto treasure. (symbolic image) Bild: Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/dpa

Are there 686 million francs lying in a landfill site in the UK? At least that's what one Briton claims. He claims to have accidentally thrown away a hard disk containing cryptocurrency in 2013. But he is not allowed to look for it.

For years, a man has claimed that a treasure trove of Bitcoin worth millions is buried in a garbage tip. But the British man is not allowed to search for it. The man wanted to fight for permission to search in court, but his claim was rejected.

The man claims to have accidentally thrown away a hard disk containing 8,000 units of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in 2013. The current value would be around 730 million euros (around 686 million Swiss francs).

Landfill refused plaintiff's request

His request to the local authority to be allowed to search the landfill site had been rejected several times. The reasons given by Newport City Council included the high costs, the danger to people and the environment and the fact that the disposal itself meant that the man was no longer the owner.

High Court Judge Andrew Keyser now ruled that too much time had passed between the loss of the hard drive and the lawsuit. Furthermore, the action had no realistic prospect of success in court.