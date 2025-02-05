After her husband was found dead, his 47-year-old wife was arrested by Australian police as an urgent suspect. Keystone (Symbolbild)

In Australia, charges have been dropped against a woman who allegedly stabbed her husband to death. The accused is said to suffer from parasomnia and was asleep during the crime.

A woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death during a camping trip in Australia.

Shortly before the trial, the court dropped the charges.

A sleep laboratory had diagnosed the woman with a sleep disorder: she was allegedly not awake during the crime. Show more

A camping trip together near Melbourne, Australia, ended fatally: in September 2023, a 50-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his car. His wife is a strong suspect.

However, the charges against the 47-year-old have now been dropped by an Australian court. No reason was given, reports "The Guardian". But the accused suffers from parasomnia, a sleep disorder.

Her defense wanted to use the sleep disorder as a defense strategy in the trial anyway. The accused was not guilty during the crime because she was not conscious.

The disorder was confirmed diagnostically in a sleep laboratory in Sydney. The corresponding expert opinion was presented to the parties to the trial in November and has now saved the accused from the trial and a possible conviction.

Parasomnia can lead to injuries

The term parasomnia covers various disruptive behaviors that occur during sleep. These include nightmare disorders and sleepwalking, but also bedwetting or talking in one's sleep.

Another form is REM sleep behavior disorder, in which affected persons actually carry out dreamed movements, such as hitting, kicking or choking their bed partner. This can lead to self-injury or injury to others.