After the violent death of a homeless black man in the New York subway, the accused Daniel Penny has been acquitted. A jury decided that the 26-year-old had not acted criminally. At the beginning of the trial, the former soldier had been accused of manslaughter, among other things.

More than a year and a half after his chokehold on a black man known in New York as a Michael Jackson impersonator, a veteran has been acquitted of the charge of involuntary manslaughter. The decision was announced by a jury in Manhattan on Monday. The judge had dropped the more serious charge of manslaughter last week after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on this charge. Daniel Penny would have faced a possible prison sentence on both charges.

The former member of the US Marines had thrown Jordan Neely to the ground in a moving subway train on May 1, 2023 and put him in a headlock for several minutes after the latter had frightened other passengers with shouting and threatening gestures, according to eyewitnesses. Passengers said that Neely had previously shouted that he was hungry and thirsty and didn't care whether he died or went to prison.

Some called 911 and said that someone was trying to attack passengers. Neely was unarmed; several passengers also reported that he had not touched anyone. Some passengers filmed the chokehold scene with their cell phones: Neely can be seen trying to free himself from the headlock before his body goes limp. He was only 30 years old.

Chokehold technique misused

Penny told investigators shortly after the incident that he had wanted to de-escalate the situation on the subway with his actions until the police arrived. He had not intended to harm Neely. He was only trying to prevent him from harming others, as he had learned in his training with the US Marines.

However, a military instructor testified on the stand at trial that Penny misused a chokehold technique he was taught. Prosecutors also argued that his alleged goal of protecting passengers was rendered moot when the subway doors opened at the next stop - seconds after the veteran took action.

Racism debate erupts

Neely once thrilled many New Yorkers and visitors with Michael Jackson-style dancing in Times Square, but has struggled with homelessness and mental health problems in recent years.

Activists saw the tragic case as an example of racism and injustice. Penny is white. At the same time, it sparked a debate about self-defense and public safety in New York. Prominent Republicans expressed support for the 26-year-old veteran and praised him as a hero, while well-known politicians from the Democratic Party attended Neely's funeral.

