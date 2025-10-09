Gisèle Pelicot (M) sits in the court of appeal in Nîmes. Photo: Lewis Joly/AP/dpa Bild: Keystone

In the appeal proceedings in the case of the anaesthetized and raped French woman Gisèle Pelicot, a court has increased the prison sentence of the only defendant who refused to accept the original verdict.

In the Gisèle Pelicot abuse case in France, one of the 51 convicted perpetrators has appealed.

The man was originally sentenced to nine years in prison - the court has now increased his sentence to ten years.

The defendant's intransigence was "exasperating", the public prosecutor's office said.

"Own up to your actions and stop hiding behind your cowardice," 72-year-old Gisèle Pelicot urged her rapist. Show more

In the sensational case at the end of last year, 50 men were sentenced to prison terms of between 3 and 15 years, mostly for rape. Initially, 17 of those convicted wanted to appeal, but only one held on - and now has to spend more time in prison.

Gisèle Pelicot's ex-husband Dominique had confessed in court to repeatedly drugging and abusing his then wife for almost ten years and having her raped by strangers. He received the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Ex-husband recorded rapes on video

In the appeal trial, the public prosecutor's office had demanded twelve years in prison for the 44-year-old, whose actions had been recorded in detail on video by Pelicot's ex-husband, as well as those of the other perpetrators.

Many of the perpetrators later said that they had assumed that the couple had had sex and denied the accusation of rape in court - for example because the then husband had agreed. The convicted man, whose appeal was now heard, also maintained this position.

In the trial, he again denied rape because Pelicot's ex-husband had claimed that his wife was only pretending to be asleep and that it was a game. He had not used violence.

Pelicot reacts indignantly to the perpetrator's excuses

At the trial in Nîmes, Gisèle Pelicot, who has become a feminist icon, reacted indignantly to the defendant's statement. The man continued to show no guilt in court.

"You come through the door, when did I give you my consent? You rape me, two hours is a long time, I'm ashamed of you," she said on the witness stand. "Own up to your actions and stop hiding behind your cowardice."