Martin Sellner. (archive photo) Sebastian Willnow/dpa

The Federal Administrative Court has ruled: The entry ban against the Austrian right-wing extremist Martin Sellner was unlawful.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Administrative Court has lifted the entry ban against the Austrian Martin Sellner.

It saw no danger to Switzerland's internal security.

The court criticized that the ban amounted to a speech ban and was disproportionate. Show more

The entry ban imposed by the federal government on the Austrian right-wing extremist activist Martin Sellner last October was not justified. This was decided by the Federal Administrative Court, which subsequently lifted the ban.

The Swiss organization Junge Tat, which is considered extreme right-wing, had invited the Austrian to give a lecture last year. This was to be held on October 19. However, the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) imposed an 18-day entry ban on Sellner on October 10. When he nevertheless entered the country on the day of the lecture, he was taken away by the Thurgau police.

In a ruling published on Thursday, the Federal Administrative Court stated that the Zurich public prosecutor's office had issued penalty orders against six people involved in the Junge Tat. Two of these are legally binding because the persons concerned have withdrawn their objections. Two further investigations are still ongoing.

The background to the criminal proceedings against the first six members of Junge Tag were disruptive actions against a reading session by drag queens for children and a Pride service in Zurich in 2022.

"No connection"

According to the Federal Administrative Court, the mere fact that Sellner appears with the group does not mean that he supports or advocates violent extremist crimes. There was no causal link between the ongoing criminal proceedings against exponents of the Junge Tat and any threat to Switzerland's internal security posed by Sellner.

According to the court, the ban ultimately results in a ban on speech. It is also questionable whether an entry ban of 18 days is a suitable measure to curb or prevent mutual radicalization in the long term.

As the ruling shows, in an email to the Zurich cantonal police dated September 30, 2024, Fedpol denied that Sellner posed a threat to Switzerland's internal and external security. A travel ban could not be justified, Fedpol continued. In March of the same year, Fedpol had already refrained from issuing an entry ban despite a request from the Zurich cantonal police.

Participation in secret meetings

The Federal Administrative Court goes into detail about Sellner as a person and his background. It writes that the Austrian politician is on the far right. In his most recent book, he formulates proposals for the "remigration" of foreigners.

In November 2023, Sellner took part as a speaker in a secret meeting of the right-wing scene on the topic of remigration in a hotel near Potsdam/D. This meeting triggered a huge media response after it became public.

Sellner is also part of the Austrian Identitarian Movement (IBÖ), as the court went on to explain. According to the 2023 Austrian constitutional protection report, the IBÖ is the central grouping of the "New Right". The overarching goal of such groups is to overcome the prevailing democratic, constitutional and social order.

The aim is to influence public discourse in a targeted manner in order to gain social sovereignty over the interpretation of political concepts and narratives. The often inflammatory propaganda is akin to "intellectual arson", as the Austrian Office for the Protection of the Constitution further writes.

Judgment not yet legally binding

Although the complainant no longer had any current, practical interest in a decision, the Federal Administrative Court accepted the case.

The reason for this is that fundamental legal questions arose. These could be raised again at any time without a timely court decision being possible. The ruling is not yet legally binding and can be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.