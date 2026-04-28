Tech billionaire Elon Musk is extremely unpopular. Allison Robbert/AFP Pool via AP/dpa (Archivbild)

"The truth is that people don't like him": No one is apparently neutral when it comes to Elon Musk. A court that needs jurors for the trial of the Tesla boss against OpenAI has now also had to establish this.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The jury in the Elon Musk vs OpenAI trial was selected on the first day of the trial.

Many of the candidates did not have a good opinion of Elon Musk, as the court also noted.

"The truth is that people don't like him," said the judge during a deposition.

Elon Musk sued OpenAI two years ago. He accuses ChatGPT co-founder Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman of having deceived him. Show more

A trial that is keeping the tech world on tenterhooks began on Monday. Elon Musk and Sam Altman once founded OpenAI together and are now on trial.

For a fair trial, the court needs jurors, whose selection was scheduled for the first day of the trial. Ideally, they should have no connection to the parties and be able to judge the case neutrally. However, it is not easy to find such people, as several US media outlets reported at the start of the trial.

After all, who doesn't have an opinion on the richest person in the world, who regularly polarizes with his statements? The court ultimately came to this conclusion - and also admitted candidates who had made negative comments about Elon Musk.

The potential jurors had heard a lot of this in the interviews conducted beforehand. "Elon Musk is a greedy, racist, homophobic scumbag", for example, is written in the transcripts - or: "Elon Musk is a world-class idiot".

"The truth is that people don't like him," said Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers during a consultation with the jury. Nevertheless, she expressed confidence that the selected jurors would respect the court proceedings and the facts of the case, as reported by"The Verge", among others.

Musk sees himself deceived

Elon Musk and Sam Altman have been having constant public spats for months. On the day the trial began, Musk wrote on his short message service X that Altman and Brockman had "gutted a charity".

Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against his former business partners Sam Altman and Greg Brockman two years ago. The tech billionaire was himself a founding member and for three years on the board of OpenAI. Before the AI company triggered the current AI hype with ChatGPT and later founded a profit-oriented subsidiary, Musk resigned.

He accuses Altman and Bockman of violating the founding agreement. Among other things, the agreement stipulated that OpenAI was not allowed to operate for profit.