A court in Nairobi has issued a temporary injunction to block the establishment of a quarantine and Ebola facility for US citizens in Kenya.

World Health Organization (WHO) staff load relief supplies onto a United Nations plane in Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, as it flies to Congo to combat the Ebola outbreak in Ituri province. Photo: Andrew Kasuku/AP/dpa

In its ruling on a motion filed by the Katiba Institute legal organization, it prohibited "the establishment, operation, approval, or permitting of any treatment, quarantine, isolation, or Ebola case management facility in Kenya under an agreement with the United States or any other foreign government or agency until the motion is heard".

The Kenyan government is to submit a response to the Katiba Institute's application by June 2. The court also prohibited the transfer or entry into Kenya of people exposed or infected with Ebola under the contested agreement.

Reports of US plans not officially confirmed by Kenya's government

According to US media reports, the US government does not want to allow US citizens into the country who have been exposed to Ebola and may be infected. According to these reports, they will instead be quarantined in a yet-to-be-created facility in Kenya.

The Kenyan government has not yet officially decided on the establishment of such a facility. In a statement on Wednesday, the Kenyan Ministry of Health merely reported on ongoing discussions with the US government and international partners on cooperation in the fight against the Ebola virus.

CDC director has concerns

Jean Kaseya, the director of the African health authority Africa CDC, said on Thursday at the weekly briefing on Ebola and other infectious diseases that the Kenyan government had not informed him of any final decision on such a quarantine facility. He himself had concerns about the additional burden on the Kenyan health system.

"Kenya is already a high-risk country for us," he said. "It is a regional and logistical hub. Lifting the international quarantine requirement for foreign nationals could overwhelm national capacity."

The reports had caused unrest among the Kenyan public. Kenya is a sovereign country, "not a geopolitical isolation ward", emphasized Dhavji Bhimji Atellah from the medical union KMPDU. In a statement, the union said: "We will not sit and watch Kenya being treated as a camp colony for a deadly pathogen."