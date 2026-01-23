According to the Karlsruhe District Court, a surveillance video from the railway company has raised doubts about the exact sequence of events following a railway employee’s life-threatening fall from a regional train.

Here's what it's all about During a ticket inspection, a scuffle breaks out in which a Deutsche Bahn security officer is thrown against the door and falls from the train, which is traveling at high speed.

The alleged perpetrator was under the influence of alcohol, has a criminal record, and is on probation.

The 26-year-old DB employee is in critical but stable condition and is being treated at the hospital. Summary created with

Following the violent attack on a railroad employee, who fell from a moving regional train and sustained life-threatening injuries, the court denied an arrest warrant for the 36-year-old suspect. The court stated that one of the reasons for the decision was a surveillance video that cast doubt on the exact sequence of events.

A 26-year-old security guard fell from a regional train traveling toward Karlsruhe at a speed of about 120 kilometers per hour after a ticket inspection escalated, sustaining life-threatening injuries. According to the information available to the district attorney’s office so far, the 36-year-old suspect is alleged to have punched and kicked him. During the scuffle, the train door gave way. The railway employee fell through a gap in the moving train.

The judge presiding over the detention hearing viewed the surveillance video shortly after the defendant’s hearing. The footage raised doubts about the exact sequence of events, the district court further stated. The court did not specify what conclusions had been drawn from the footage. The sequence of events surrounding the crime remains the subject of an intensive investigation, and only the investigating authorities can provide information on its status.

According to the court, there are no grounds for detention

In the detention judge’s assessment, this meant there was no strong suspicion of a crime—which is necessary for an arrest warrant. Furthermore, it had become apparent that, contrary to the information in the arrest warrant application, the defendant had a permanent residence, family ties, and was employed full-time. Consequently, there were also no sufficient grounds for detention, such as a risk of flight.

The 36-year-old was initially arrested following the attack. The district attorney's office had requested that he be held in pretrial detention on charges of assault. However, the district court denied the request.

It remains unclear why the train door opened during the scuffle. A technical expert is to determine why the door gave way. Based on what is known so far, it may have been damaged during the altercation without anyone noticing.