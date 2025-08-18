Infection with the coronavirus could also have an impact on blood vessels. What researchers have discovered in a new study.

A new study shows that a Covid infection could cause blood vessels to age more quickly.

Women are more affected than men, as are people who suffer from long Covid.

According to experts, stiffer blood vessels increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as strokes and heart attacks. Show more

According to a study, a Covid infection could cause blood vessels to age more quickly. Women are more affected than men, as are people who suffer from long Covid, according to the study published in the European Heart Journal.

Blood vessels become stiffer with age. According to experts, stiffer blood vessels increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as strokes and heart attacks.

Study examines the age of blood vessels in more than 2000 people

In their study, the scientists examined 2390 people from 16 countries, including Austria. The study participants were selected between September 2020 and February 2022. A distinction was made between people who did not have Covid, those with a mild course, people who were treated with Covid in the normal ward and people who were admitted to the intensive care unit because of Covid.

The researchers examined the age of each person's blood vessels. To do this, they used a device that measures how quickly a blood pressure wave travels from the carotid artery to the femoral arteries. The higher this value, the stiffer the blood vessels and the higher the age is categorized as. The measurements were taken six and twelve months after a Covid infection. Other factors that can influence the age of the blood vessels were also included in the assessment.

Ageing effect found primarily in women

The researchers found that the blood vessels in the groups infected with Covid were stiffer on average than in those who had never been infected. This also applied to the group of study participants who only had a mild course of the disease. Those who had been vaccinated against coronavirus had less stiff blood vessels on average than those who had not been vaccinated.

The then Federal Councillor Alain Berset visited an intensive care unit with Covid patients at Inselspital Bern on December 14, 2021. Picture: Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

The difference was clearly visible in women. However, there was no significant difference in men. According to the authors, this could be due to the fact that more men with Covid died and there could therefore be a "survival bias" among the male study participants with coronavirus infection. Overall, the ageing effect in infected people sometimes stabilized or subsided after some time.

"Calls for attention", but also leaves questions unanswered for experts

For Heribert Schunkert, Deputy Chairman of the German Heart Foundation and Director of the Clinic for Cardiovascular Diseases at the German Heart Center at the Technical University of Munich, the study is "in some ways very provocative". Because many people were affected by a Covid infection. We also wanted to avoid doing anything to age. "That naturally makes you sit up and take notice."

He now needs to clarify the reason for the results found. "You have to look very closely at whether these groups were really the same in order to say whether Covid was the cause of this acceleration in ageing." It is also not clear whether a few people in the groups had a strong effect or many had a small effect on ageing. "Nevertheless, this study is something of a wake-up call." Further studies are needed.

Cardiologist Dominik Rath from Tübingen University Hospital also finds the data from the study interesting. For him, the unanswered questions are whether Covid is actually the cause of vascular ageing and why women in particular are affected by it. He also finds it interesting that the group of people who were in intensive care with Covid showed a great dynamic, because the ageing processes in them had regressed relatively strongly after the 12-month visit - "which could mean that hospitalization per se or the intensive care unit stay also plays a relevant role."