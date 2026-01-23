Clouds of dust rise from the steep coastal cliffs, and rocks are falling. Pieces of collapsed walls and plaster lie on the asphalt in the streets, and debris has damaged cars. Cracks run through the walls of numerous buildings. A violent series of earthquakes, with dozens of tremors, has shaken the area around the southern Italian city of Naples and the Phlegraean Fields.

A heavily damaged house. The coastal town was particularly hard hit by the strongest earthquake in 40 years in the area around the city of Naples. Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

The ground has been rumbling in the area since Friday evening. The very first earthquake reached a magnitude of 4.7—the strongest in the area in about 40 years. Several aftershocks followed through Sunday—including a particularly strong one measuring 3.8. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) recorded a total of more than a hundred additional weaker tremors.

“It felt like the apocalypse,” Rosella Rolfo, a resident of the heavily affected coastal town of Pozzuoli, told the newspaper *La Repubblica*. Another resident explained, “The quake was so strong and prolonged that I couldn’t even open the apartment door because it was jammed.”

Rocks and debris are damaging buildings and cars

Although the earth has calmed down somewhat since the first series of stronger quakes, the authorities are not yet ready to give the all-clear. Italy’s Minister of Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci, stated: “The earthquake swarm is continuing, so further tremors with a magnitude greater than 3 may occur.”

According to the authorities, 26 people were injured. Five of them remain in the hospital, two with serious injuries. According to the reports, none of the injured are in life-threatening condition. The victims mainly suffered bruises, broken bones, and other injuries.

As with previous earthquake swarms in recent years, the towns around the Phlegraean Fields west of Naples were hit the hardest. In Pozzuoli, for example, walls and sections of facades collapsed, and tuff slopes also gave way under the tremors. Boulders and debris also damaged cars, and buildings sustained damage.

Hundreds of people evacuated

Authorities have declared several residential buildings uninhabitable. As a result, more than 300 people have had to leave their homes and spend the past few nights in emergency shelters. According to local media reports, further evacuations cannot be ruled out. “We’ve been living like this for years. Things can’t go on like this,” lamented an evacuated resident.

After all, the recurring tremors around the Phlegraean Fields are nothing new to the people in the area. However, the intensity of the first earthquake on Friday startled many of the residents. It was the strongest quake since bradyseismic activity began to increase again. Bradyseism refers to the uplift and subsidence of the ground that are repeatedly observed in the Phlegraean Fields.

The Phlegraean Fields are an area of high volcanic activity. For some time now, they have been plagued by numerous small and stronger earthquakes. They are Europe’s largest active supervolcano. Supervolcanoes are characterized by a particularly large magma chamber and enormous power: Unlike ordinary volcanoes, supervolcanoes literally explode.

Expert Not Surprised by Record-Breaking Earthquake

Lucia Pappalardo, director of the department responsible for the Phlegraean Fields at the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, confirmed that this was the strongest earthquake in about 40 years. However, she was not surprised. “Actually, we were more surprised by the relative calm of the past few weeks. An earthquake of this kind is nothing fundamentally new to us,” she told *La Repubblica*.

According to Pappalardo, the recent series of earthquakes is linked to these uplifts and subsidence of the ground in the Phlegraean Fields. She therefore expects further tremors. “In short, all the conditions for ongoing earthquakes are in place.” However, there are currently no signs of an imminent eruption of the supervolcano.

And yet it’s a difficult situation for the area’s residents. Above all, the uncertainty about when the next quake—which could be even stronger—will strike is keeping many of them awake at night. “We live in constant anticipation of another quake.”