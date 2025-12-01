  1. Residential Customers
Whole nest in the cellar Craftsman discovers poisonous recluse spider in German university

Philipp Fischer

1.12.2025

The Chilean recluse spider poses a particular danger when it hides in clothing lying around, which is then put on.
Symbolbild: IMAGO/imagebroker

A craftsman has discovered a species of spider previously unknown in Germany in the basement of the University of Tübingen. The Chilean recluse spider rarely bites - but caution is advised when it does.

01.12.2025, 20:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A craftsman discovers a Chilean recluse spider in the basement of the University of Tübingen.
  • In the meantime, specimens of the spider have been spotted in other areas of the campus.
  • Should a bite occur, medical treatment is required.
As the Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen announced on its website on November 10, 2025, specimens of the Chilean recluse spider (Loxosceles laeta) were discovered in a basement room of the university that is not open to the public. A workman first came across a single animal and took photographs. But it wasn't just one stray spider: around 20 specimens are said to have taken up residence in the university cellar. It is still unclear how the spiders got onto the university campus.

In the meantime, further specimens have been found on campus. It is assumed that the eight-legged creatures were "transported" between the places where they were found within the university. This can happen, for example, when a spider crawls into a box as a stowaway - and is then transported to another location.

One of the most poisonous spider species in South America

"In order to minimize the risk, the university immediately informed all users of the affected rooms and introduced measures to combat the spider," the university announced.

Fighting creepy crawliesGet rid of spiders with these household remedies - without killing them

According to a university press release, the Chilean recluse spider is nocturnal, shy of humans and non-aggressive. However, its bite can be poisonous. The advising university expert Dr. Hubert Höfer, Head of the Department of Biosciences at the State Museum of Natural History in Karlsruhe, estimates the danger posed by the spider to humans as "very low". However, if a bite does occur, medical treatment is urgently required. Its venom contains an enzyme that can destroy tissue (necrosis) in rare cases.

The spider from South America has already appeared in other places in the world outside its native country. "It is striking that the spider is often found in universities in its home country," says the University of Tübingen. In Europe, there has so far only been one confirmed population in a building at the University of Helsinki. It has never been sighted in Switzerland.

Over 100,000 animalsWorld's largest spider web discovered in south-eastern Europe

After testimony on "WWM?"Do we really eat "thousands of spiders in our sleep"?

Widespread due to climate changeArachnophobia? What you need to know about the Nosferatu spider