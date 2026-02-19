A 60-year-old crane operator was seriously injured in an accident in Stallikon ZH on Thursday. Bild: Kantonspolizei Zürich

A crane operator was seriously injured in a crane accident in Stallikon ZH on Thursday morning. The 60-year-old was thrown out of the cab of his pneumatic crane in the accident. There was also extensive damage to property.

A pneumatic crane overturned in Stallikon ZH on Thursday morning.

The pneumatic crane toppled over at around 8.50 a.m. on Thursday morning for unknown reasons, as reported by the Zurich cantonal police on Thursday. The accident occurred when specialist companies were dismantling a tower crane at a road construction site. The six-axle pneumatic crane was being erected and protruded into the air.

The crane operator was thrown out of the crane cab in the accident. Work colleagues looked after the injured 60-year-old until the emergency services arrived and he was taken to hospital by rescue helicopter.

Considerable damage to property

The cause of the accident is still unclear and is being investigated by the Zurich cantonal police together with the Limmattal/Albis public prosecutor's office. The Forensic Institute Zurich FOR, together with accident specialists from the cantonal police, secured the evidence at the scene of the accident.

The pneumatic crane toppled over during the dismantling of a tower crane. Bild: Kantonspolizei Zürich

The material damage caused is likely to be well over one million Swiss francs. Lighting fixtures on the adjacent tower crane were knocked off; according to the cantonal police, the crane itself was not damaged. The recovery of the tire crane involved in the accident is expected to take several days.