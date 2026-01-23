About six months after the devastating fire in Crans-Montana, tourism officials in the Valais resort do not expect any noticeable negative impact on the summer season. The tourism association reports that bookings for the coming months remain stable.

A view of the entrance to the bar “Le Constellation” in Crans-Montana, where 41 people were killed and 115 others were injured on January 1. (File photo)

“Overall, we expect a stable summer and fall,” Bruno Huggler, director of Crans-Montana Tourisme & Congrès (CMTC), told the Keystone-SDA news agency. “However, several factors are currently weighing on the market, including the geopolitical situation—which is having a direct impact on the number of visitors from the Middle East—the strength of the Swiss franc, and a certain degree of consumer caution.”

Following the tragedy on January 1 at the bar “Le Constellation,” which left 41 dead and 115 injured, CMTC adjusted its communication strategy. “At the beginning of the year, out of respect for the victims and their families, we deliberately suspended all advertising activities,” Huggler explained.

A Cautious Restart

"Afterward, communication was resumed gradually and with great caution. Today, we focus above all on the beauty of our destination: the mountains, lakes, forests, and landscapes."

Communication efforts in Italy and France—the two countries that, along with Switzerland, were most affected by the media coverage of the fire—were also adjusted.

“In May, we met with about thirty journalists from the travel, leisure, and lifestyle sectors in Milan,” said Huggler. “The discussions went very well and confirmed that interest in Crans-Montana and the connection to the destination remain very strong in Italy.”

As more time passes since the disaster, the CMTC director hopes that Crans-Montana will once again be seen more as a vacation destination. “Over time, people will talk more about the destination as a vacation spot and less about the events that took place at the beginning of the year.”

People Take Center Stage

In the wake of the tragedy, CMTC also placed greater emphasis on personal communication. “We made a conscious effort to give a voice to the people who shape Crans-Montana: residents, guests, business owners, athletes, and ambassadors for the destination.”

"Their stories, their sense of community, and their authenticity best reflect the identity of Crans-Montana," Huggler explained.

Positive Signs

CMTC also views the recently announced acquisition of a hotel—which will be upgraded from a three-star to a five-star property—as well as the planned opening of a new four-star hotel as a strong signal.

"This excellent news is part of a very positive trend in the hotel industry in Crans-Montana. Several projects are currently under construction or in the planning stages. Over the next five years, Crans-Montana will significantly expand its hotel capacity," said Huggler.