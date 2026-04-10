Swiss cable cars recorded fewer guests in the 2025/26 winter season up to the end of March than in the previous year. But there are big differences between the ski resorts, as a survey shows. (archive image) Keystone

The disaster in Crans-Montana has affected Swiss winter tourism this season. The industry assumes that the events have had an impact on image and mood, at least in the short term - particularly in the après-ski and nightlife sector.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At the same time, ski resorts had to contend with difficult conditions. A mild start to the winter and a weak March had an additional negative impact on the season. Overall, guest numbers up to the end of March were down on the previous year.

Lower altitudes and areas with many day visitors were particularly affected. High-altitude destinations and internationally oriented resorts are more stable - but the picture is not uniform. The industry will draw a conclusion in May.