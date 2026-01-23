In connection with the fire disaster in Crans-Montana in Valais, 15 people have been charged so far. No officials from the canton of Valais are on the list at this time.

According to Noth-Ecoeur, regular inspections of public facilities have been taking place in Valais since early January. (File photo)

Marie-Claude Noth-Ecoeur, head of the Department of Civil and Military Security, said she believes in the impartiality of the judiciary.

“The ongoing investigation affects me on a human and personal level,” Noth-Ecoeur said in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. “When you hold a position of responsibility in the field of safety and emergency services, you take every incident very seriously and with great dedication.” However, she remains convinced that the judicial system will carry out its work impartially and in accordance with the facts.

According to Noth-Ecoeur, regular inspections of public facilities have also been taking place in Valais since early January. Of 1,704 inspection reports, fewer than five percent revealed any deficiencies.