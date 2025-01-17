The Credit Suisse logos on Paradeplatz are history. (archive picture) Keystone/Michael Buholzer

The time-honored CS building at Paradeplatz 8 is now emblazoned with UBS logos. The re-branding is a further step on the way to the new UBS Campus Paradeplatz, the last remaining major Swiss bank announced on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The last Credit Suisse logos are connected at Paradeplatz.

The old CS building is to be made more attractive to the public with additional retail space and restaurants on the first floor.

The first UBS teams will move into Paradeplatz 8 in just a few days. Show more

The time-honored building at Paradeplatz 8 in Zurich, from which the fortunes of Schweizerische Kreditanstalt and later Credit Suisse were controlled, has stood since 1876. It stands like no other for the Swiss financial center and CS.

Since Friday (today), however, UBS logos can now be seen there. The former Bankverein building at Paradeplatz 6 diagonally opposite is currently being renovated and is due to reopen at the beginning of 2027.

It will then house international wealth management. The first floor and first basement level will also be open to the public and will house catering and retail outlets.

"UBS Campus Paradeplatz"

The old CS building will also be made more attractive to the public with additional retail space and restaurants on the first floor. Above all, however, the bank's Swiss clients are to be served there in future.

The first teams will therefore be moving into Paradeplatz 8 in just a few days. In addition, the branch in the building will be converted this quarter so that clients can be served with both Credit Suisse and UBS products.

Together with Bärengasse and Bärenhof, the two buildings on Paradeplatz will then become part of the so-called "UBS Campus Paradeplatz". UBS plans to employ a total of 4,000 people there in the future.