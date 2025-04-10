Skeletons, a spectacular alien spine ceiling and creepy baby heads make sci-fi hearts beat faster. A museum bar in Gruyères has recently enjoyed unexpected fame thanks to TikTok.

The HR Giger Bar has been in Gruyères since 2003. The interior is decorated with works by the artist and Oscar winner Hans Rudolf Giger. It is reminiscent of a cave.

Now footage of the building is going viral on TikTok. Alien fans from all over the world are amazed by the science fiction bar.

There is another HR Giger Bar in Giger's home town of Chur. Show more

Skeletons, creepy fantasy creatures and stone slabs engraved with hieroglyphics: The HR Giger Bar in Gruyères in the canton of Fribourg is unique and is suddenly enjoying unexpected fame.

The bar, which opened in 2003, is currently going viral on TikTok. Astonished alien fans are posting pictures of the works of the artist from Chur and the bar's spectacular vaulted ceiling, which is covered with giant alien vortex columns.

The building in Gruyère also houses the HR Giger Museum, which showcases the Swiss surrealist's diverse oeuvre. He was awarded an Oscar in the best visual effects category in 1980 for his designs for Ridley Scott's classic film "Alien".

