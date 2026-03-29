This week, the crisis-plagued moon mission "Artemis 2" is finally due to take off. The crew is ready - and sees the mission as the start of a new era. Keystone

A few days before the planned launch of the first manned lunar mission in more than 50 years, the crew is in the final stages of preparation. "It's definitely starting to feel real now," said Nasa astronaut Christina Koch at a press conference.

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Koch would become the first woman near the moon with the mission. "We very much hope that this mission will be the start of an era in which every person on Earth can look at the moon and see it as a destination."

The rocket system and the US space agency Nasa team on the ground are also ready, said Nasa manager Lori Glaze at another press conference. "There are little things we're finding along the way that we're working on." However, none of this currently threatens a launch on April 1 (local time, April 2 CEST). "We are getting closer and closer and we are ready."

Numerous postponements already

April 1 (local time, April 2 CEST) is currently the target date for the launch of the mission, which will take humans close to the moon for the first time in more than half a century. There will then be further launch opportunities until April 6. Originally, NASA had planned the launch of "Artemis 2" for the beginning of February, then for March. Numerous technical problems arose during tests, which led to postponements.

Koch and her colleagues Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Jeremy Hansen are to fly around the moon on the "Artemis 2" mission, which is scheduled to last around ten days. The last time US astronauts were on the moon was in 1972.