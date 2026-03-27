The "Artemis 2" moon mission is due to start next week and the crew is ready. Keystone

A few days before the planned launch of the first manned lunar mission in more than 50 years, the crew has arrived at the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida. Next week, the crisis-plagued lunar mission "Artemis 2" is finally due to take off.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Let's go to the moon," said Nasa astronaut Reid Wiseman after landing at Cape Canaveral with his crew members Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Jeremy Hansen and being greeted by Nasa CEO Jared Isaacman. "The nation and the world have been waiting a long time for this."

The launch of the mission, which will take humans to the moon for the first time in more than half a century, is currently scheduled for April 1. There will then be further launch opportunities until April 6. Originally, NASA had planned the launch of "Artemis 2" for the beginning of February, then for March. Numerous technical problems arose during tests, which led to postponements.

Koch, Glover, Wiseman and Hansen are to fly around the moon on the "Artemis 2" mission, which is scheduled to last around ten days. The last time US astronauts were on the moon was in 1972.

Weightlessness mascot

However, a mascot designed in Germany did not make it on board for the "Artemis 2" mission. The crew decided on a design called "Rise" by a student from California as the zero-gravity mascot, said astronaut Wiseman. "Rise" consists of a kind of moon with a cap on which the Earth can be seen.

A zero-gravity mascot is an object that begins to float in a spacecraft as soon as weightlessness sets in after the launch - and thus visibly demonstrates the new state. There were around 2600 submissions in a NASA design competition for the "Artemis 2" mascot.

The now selected zero-gravity stuffed animal "Rise" also contains a memory card with thousands of names - sent in over the past few months by people from all over the world who want to fly around the moon, at least as a name on a memory card.