According to official reports, at least two people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Crimean Peninsula on the Black Sea, which was annexed by Russia. The attack on an apartment building in the city of Kerch also left one person injured, according to a Telegram post by Sergey Aksyonov, the governor appointed by Moscow.

Crimea, which is also considered a staging area for Russian troops in Moscow’s war of aggression against Ukraine, has been facing intensified drone attacks from Kyiv for months. Civilians are repeatedly killed or injured in these attacks.

Crimea Experienced a Severe Crisis

The Ukrainian drone attacks have also triggered an energy crisis on the peninsula, which is otherwise popular with tourists in the summer. The attacks on the energy infrastructure repeatedly cause prolonged power outages.

The attacks also led to a fuel crisis after Ukraine bombed, among other things, tankers carrying fuel supplies. Residents are complaining about high prices at gas stations and the cost of living, while the hotel and restaurant industries are lamenting the lack of tourists.

The Ukrainian drone forces have promised the people of Crimea that the peninsula will be rebuilt once it is liberated. However, experts believe that Kyiv’s military capabilities are currently completely insufficient to recapture the territory.