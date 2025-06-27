Clark Olofsson. Swedish criminal who was involved in the Norrmalmstorg robbery from August 23 to 28, 1973. IMAGO/imagebroker

Clark Olofsson, one of Sweden's best-known criminals and namesake of the "Stockholm syndrome", has died at the age of 78.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Clark Olofsson, one of Sweden's best-known serious criminals, has died at the age of 78 after a long illness.

In the 1970s, he became notorious for numerous crimes such as bank robberies, attempted murders and several prison escapes.

In 1973, a hostage-taking led to the term "Stockholm syndrome". Show more

One of the most notorious criminals in Swedish history, Clark Olofsson, is dead, according to a media report. He died after a long illness at the age of 78 in hospital in the small town of Arvika, his family confirmed to the newspaper "Dagens ETC".

Olofsson had become known throughout Sweden for his actions in the 1970s. According to Swedish radio, he was suspected of numerous crimes and convicted of many of them, including bank robbery, burglary, attempted murder, assault, drug offenses and several prison escapes.

The Stockholm syndrome

In 1973, he also gained international notoriety when, following a bank robbery by another man at Norrmalmstorg in Stockholm, he was brought to the scene of the incident at the perpetrator's request, allied himself with the man and held customers and employees hostage for days.

Olofsson built up a relationship with the hostages, who were delighted with his charm after their release. This gave rise to the world-famous term "Stockholm syndrome", which describes the same kind of sympathy between hostages and hostage-takers.

The syndrome is a subconscious psychological protection mechanism. Those affected protect themselves mentally from the feeling of being at the mercy of their tormentors by identifying with them. This bond can continue even after the danger has passed. In extreme cases, victims even stand in front of their abductors when they are freed and see the police as a threat.