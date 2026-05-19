According to the police, barbecue briquettes, fertilizer and additives for animal feed and concrete were made from contaminated ash. IMAGO/Sabine Gudath

Investigators in Italy have broken up a Europe-wide network that apparently sold toxic industrial ash as barbecue charcoal and fertilizer. The allegations are serious - even employees of the authorities are said to have helped in the cover-up.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italian police have busted a group active throughout Europe that allegedly sold toxic industrial ash as barbecue briquettes and fertilizer.

Twelve people have been arrested and members of the authorities are suspected of having covered up the schemes. Show more

Police in Italy have busted a criminal group active throughout Europe that is alleged to have sold toxic industrial ash as barbecue charcoal briquettes and fertilizer, among other things. As the police announced on Tuesday, the supposedly harmless products were manufactured in Serbia and Croatia and placed on the market in Germany and Austria, where they were used in agriculture.

After years of investigation, twelve people have now been arrested and a company in South Tyrol has been closed down, the police announced. Six other suspects and three companies were investigated.

According to the information, the toxic ash came from pyrogasification, a process in which organic waste such as wood is heated in an oxygen-free environment in order to convert it into gas. The resulting ash contains polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which have been linked to cancer.

Entire supply chain under control

According to the police, the contaminated ash was used to produce barbecue briquettes, fertilizers and additives for animal feed and concrete. An entire network of companies had been set up in several European countries to distribute these products in order to keep the entire supply chain under control. Two Italian companies involved had made an "illegal profit of several hundred thousand euros".

The investigating judge at a court in Trento also accused officials from the environmental agency in the northern Italian city of Bolzano of being in cahoots with the criminal group. The authority had played an "essential role" in covering up the events.