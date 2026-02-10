The brush manufacturer "Trisa" from Triengen (LU) has become the target of a cyber attack. As the industry portal "Inside-IT" reports, the family business was attacked by the Lynx ransomware gang. Such attacks aim to encrypt or steal company data in order to extort a ransom.
Trisa confirmed the incident to Inside-IT on Monday. An attacker had managed to "penetrate clearly defined and strictly limited areas of the IT system for a short time". Thanks to immediate countermeasures, operations were maintained at all times.
According to the company, less than one percent of the company's data was copied - this could have included customer or employee data. All those affected have been informed and the legal reporting obligations have been fulfilled.
The attackers claim to have stolen over a terabyte of data on the darknet and threatened to publish the information if Trisa did not make contact within a week. They provided screenshots as proof.
Criminal charges filed
The company has filed a criminal complaint. All systems are working properly again and are being continuously monitored by internal and external security experts, said Trisa CEO Adrian Pfenniger in a statement.
According to security experts, Lynx ransomware is considered highly sophisticated malware that has been used as "ransomware-as-a-service" by various groups since 2024. Another Swiss company, the industrial group Adval Tech, had already fallen victim to the same gang in March 2025.