The Lucerne-based brush manufacturer Trisa has fallen victim to a cyber attack. According to reports, the ransomware group Lynx is behind the attack, threatening to release stolen data.

Lea Oetiker

The brush manufacturer "Trisa" from Triengen (LU) has become the target of a cyber attack. As the industry portal "Inside-IT" reports, the family business was attacked by the Lynx ransomware gang. Such attacks aim to encrypt or steal company data in order to extort a ransom.

Trisa confirmed the incident to Inside-IT on Monday. An attacker had managed to "penetrate clearly defined and strictly limited areas of the IT system for a short time". Thanks to immediate countermeasures, operations were maintained at all times.

According to the company, less than one percent of the company's data was copied - this could have included customer or employee data. All those affected have been informed and the legal reporting obligations have been fulfilled.

The attackers claim to have stolen over a terabyte of data on the darknet and threatened to publish the information if Trisa did not make contact within a week. They provided screenshots as proof.

Criminal charges filed

The company has filed a criminal complaint. All systems are working properly again and are being continuously monitored by internal and external security experts, said Trisa CEO Adrian Pfenniger in a statement.

According to security experts, Lynx ransomware is considered highly sophisticated malware that has been used as "ransomware-as-a-service" by various groups since 2024. Another Swiss company, the industrial group Adval Tech, had already fallen victim to the same gang in March 2025.