A planned luxury resort in Obergesteln in Valais is meeting with resistance. Critics fear that the project will jeopardize the unspoilt nature of the region and pose economic risks.

A planned mega resort in tranquil Obergesteln in Valais is polarizing opinion. Entrepreneur Jean Claude Bregy is planning a luxurious resort that will include 130 apartments, restaurants, a large wellness facility and even an artificial lake. The project aims to generate 100,000 overnight stays per year and give new impetus to tourism in the region. This is reported in the "Blick" newspaper.

Bregy and his partners want to run the resort as a hotel in order to solve the problem of unused vacation apartments. The apartments are not to be sold, but rented out to ensure continuous occupancy. However, the project is meeting with resistance. An interest group of second home owners has expressed concerns and written an open letter to the municipal council.

The Obergoms does not stand for luxury hotels

The critics fear that the resort will jeopardize the unspoilt nature of the region. They argue that Obergoms does not stand for overpriced luxury hotels and that the project could destroy the region's unique selling point. Visitors come for the natural beauty and traditional settlements, not for luxurious accommodation.

There are also doubts about the economic viability of the project. Critics wonder whether the business plan is realistic and whether the resort could end up leaving behind empty ruins. They point to the "Golden Egg" in Davos, which went bankrupt after one season, and fear similar consequences for Valais.

What should happen in the event of bankruptcy?

The interest group is also asking questions about the financial security of the project. They want to know whether the municipality has considered the risks of an insolvent resort and what would happen in the event of bankruptcy. The question is also raised as to whether the invested capital will remain in the region or whether it will mainly benefit foreigners.

Despite the criticism, the project is progressing. The land on which the resort is to be built belongs to Bregy and rezoning is not necessary. However, a zoning adjustment is required for the planned lake landscape, which still has to be voted on. The initiators are currently working with the municipality and the canton on the final details, and Bregy plans to submit a planning application by mid-2026.

