The crocodile Burt from "Crocodile Dundee" has died.

An animal film star is dead: the giant crocodile Burt from the movie "Crocodile Dundee" has died. Burt was over 90 years old.

The giant crocodile Burt, known from the movie "Crocodile Dundee", has died at the age of presumably more than 90 years. He died at the weekend, the Crocosaurus Cove reptile aquarium in Darwin, Australia, announced on Instagram.

The saltwater crocodile was estimated to be more than five meters long. According to the aquarium, it was caught in a river in the 1980s.

In the 1986 film "Crocodile Dundee", the movie character Sue Charlton is attacked by a crocodile before being rescued by crocodile hunter Mick Dundee, played by Paul Hogan. Burt is briefly seen coming out of the water. Burt had been living in the Australian aquarium since 2008.