In no other country in the world are so many people attacked by crocodiles as in Indonesia.

Nowhere else are there as many crocodile attacks as in Indonesia. Now an 80-year-old man has been killed while bathing in a river.

A crocodile has attacked and killed a man on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. According to the local authorities, the 80-year-old man had wanted to take a bath in the shallow waters of the Way Semaka River in the south of the island after cutting the grass in his garden. The victim's property bordered directly on the river.

"A witness saw him leave his clothes on the riverbank and noticed a crocodile behaving suspiciously in the water," the police chief in charge told the Antara news agency. An hour later, the reptile reappeared with the man's body in its mouth. The animal had dragged the corpse around 200 meters, reported the newspaper "Kompas".

Villagers then threw stones at the animal to make it let go of its prey. "The crocodile finally let go of its victim, but the man was already dead when he was rescued," the police added, urging residents to be extremely careful along the river as it is a popular crocodile habitat.

Indonesia holds the world record

It was only in May that a man died in a crocodile attack in a canal, also in Sumatra. According to the organization CrocAttack, 1167 people were attacked by crocodiles in Indonesia between 2015 and 2024, far more than in any other country in the world. 556 of these attacks ended fatally.

Various crocodile species are native to Indonesia, the world's largest island state, but most conflicts occur with the inguinal crocodile (Crocodylus porosus), also known as the saltwater crocodile. This species is the largest and most dangerous crocodile species and is found throughout Southeast Asia and Australia.