An error in the crossword puzzle in the "New York Times Magazine" caused frustration last Sunday. There were no clues in the printed edition - the puzzle was simply unsolvable.
Readers quickly realized that something was wrong. And initially looked for the error themselves. Some were "on the verge of tears" or even feared a "sudden onset of dementia", writes the news site "Vulture". Others suspected a clever trick that they did not understand.
"Best hour of the week ruined"
The "New York Times" admitted the blunder in a post on X on the same day. The newspaper explained to "Vulture" that the puzzle had been incorrectly transferred to the magazine due to a technical change. The online version, on the other hand, was correct.
Sunday’s crossword puzzle in the print edition of The New York Times Magazine contains a grid that does not match the clues. The correct version of the puzzle can be found in the news section of Sunday’s print edition of The Times. The puzzle on our app is correct.