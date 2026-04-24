The "New York Times Magazine" crossword puzzle was unsolvable on Sunday. Christin Klose/dpa-tmn/Illustration

A mistake in the "New York Times" magazine has made a popular crossword puzzle unsolvable - and caused frustration and uncertainty among many readers.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last Sunday's print edition of the New York Times Magazine was missing crucial clues in the crossword puzzle, making it unsolvable.

Readers quickly noticed the mistake, but initially doubted themselves.

The New York Times confirmed the error the same day and put it down to a technical change. Online, the puzzle was correct. Show more

An error in the crossword puzzle in the "New York Times Magazine" caused frustration last Sunday. There were no clues in the printed edition - the puzzle was simply unsolvable.

Readers quickly realized that something was wrong. And initially looked for the error themselves. Some were "on the verge of tears" or even feared a "sudden onset of dementia", writes the news site "Vulture". Others suspected a clever trick that they did not understand.

"Best hour of the week ruined"

The "New York Times" admitted the blunder in a post on X on the same day. The newspaper explained to "Vulture" that the puzzle had been incorrectly transferred to the magazine due to a technical change. The online version, on the other hand, was correct.

Sunday’s crossword puzzle in the print edition of The New York Times Magazine contains a grid that does not match the clues. The correct version of the puzzle can be found in the news section of Sunday’s print edition of The Times. The puzzle on our app is correct. — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) April 18, 2026

For many, however, the incident was more than just a small printing error: the Sunday puzzle is a fixed ritual for them. "It ruined the best hour of the week for me," said one fan to "Vulture".

At least there is one comforting realization: it wasn't the readers' fault - it was the newspaper's. According to the editorial team, such a mistake should not be repeated in future.

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