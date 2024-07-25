Following the error, which caused computer failures worldwide, the software company Crowdstrike thanked overworked IT experts with a ten-dollar voucher. In the accompanying email, a top Crowdstrike executive pointed out that last Friday's PC crashes had caused extra work for employees.
"To express our gratitude, the next coffee or snack will be on us late at night," the voucher for the delivery service Uber Eats read, as reported by the financial service Bloomberg on Wednesday (local time). According to a spokeswoman for Crowdstrike, the voucher codes were sent to team members and partners who had helped the company's customers restore their systems. They were not sent to customers, she told Bloomberg.
A faulty update for IT security software from Crowdstrike had caused widespread disruption in many places around the world. An estimated 8.5 million Windows computers were affected. The consequences were felt particularly strongly in air traffic, but some supermarkets, hospitals and television stations also had problems.
Crowdstrike has since discovered that the test mechanisms for the software update let a faulty file through, which then caused Windows computers to crash. The test systems are now being improved - and updates are to be rolled out gradually in future so that any problems do not affect all customers immediately.