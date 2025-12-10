Crude oil shoots meters high out of pipeline in Brandenburg - Gallery Large quantities of oil have leaked from a pipeline at the PCK refinery. (archive picture) Image: dpa The operation in Zehnebeck is likely to continue for hours. Image: dpa Crude oil shoots meters high out of pipeline in Brandenburg - Gallery Large quantities of oil have leaked from a pipeline at the PCK refinery. (archive picture) Image: dpa The operation in Zehnebeck is likely to continue for hours. Image: dpa

A small leak with major consequences: According to fire department estimates, more than 200,000 liters of oil have leaked from a pipeline near Gramzow. The recovery takes time.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A pipeline near the PCK refinery in Brandenburg has apparently leaked a large amount of crude oil following an accident.

The Brandenburg Ministry of the Environment confirmed media reports on Wednesday evening about the incident near the village of Zehnebeck in the municipality of Gramzow in the Uckermark.

The "Märkische Oderzeitung" newspaper reported on an oil fountain that shot up to twelve meters into the air and published pictures of it. Show more

At least 200,000 liters of crude oil leaked from a pipeline in Brandenburg following an accident. The fatal defect occurred after work was carried out on the pipeline, which runs from Rostock to Schwedt. The oil shot out of a small leak at a pressure of around 20 bar from a pumping station near Gramzow in the Uckermark region, many meters high, said the head of the Schwedt fire department, Alexander Trenn, to the German Press Agency. The amount could be even greater.

According to him, around 100 firefighters were on site, as well as around 25 employees of the PCK refinery, which owns the pipeline. Even after hours, oil was still leaking in the evening, albeit in smaller quantities, Trenn said. Special vacuum trucks are now being used to collect the oil, which is currently standing on a wet field. The operation in Zehnebeck, about three kilometers from the center of Gramzow, will continue for hours and will continue in the morning, he added.

PCK: Intentional external influence can be ruled out

PCK explained that, according to initial findings, the accident was caused by preparatory work for a planned safety test on the pipeline. "A deliberate external influence can currently be ruled out."

Brandenburg's Ministry of the Environment stated in the evening that Minister Hanka Mittelstädt would visit the site on Thursday (12.30 p.m.) to assess the extent of the damage. According to PCK, the plant fire department, local fire departments, the Uckermark hazardous materials unit and PCK's plant operations management team were deployed with heavy equipment.