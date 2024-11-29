Out of anger at what they see as inadequate compensation for a shortened voyage through Antarctica, passengers on a cruise ship have gone on hunger strike. On handwritten signs, they are demanding reimbursement of the entire travel costs of up to 10,000 pounds (11,190 francs), as reported by the British newspaper "Times".
The provider Swan Hellenic confirmed the incident on request and spoke of a "counterproductive" attitude on the part of "a small number" of guests. "We are working to bring this action to a swift end," it continued. According to the Times, a total of around 170 passengers are on board.
During the three-week cruise from the South African city of Cape Town to Ushuaia in southern Argentina, one of the SH Diana's two propulsion electric motors malfunctioned off the island of South Georgia. As a result, the captain decided to change the planned route and shorten the planned three-and-a-half-day passage along the Antarctic Peninsula, Swan Hellenic reported.
Refund of 50 percent offered
In messages to the Times, passengers complained that they had missed the "trip of a lifetime". The provider's compensation offer was too low. The company, on the other hand, emphasized that it had offered a 50 percent refund - which is well above the legal entitlement - or a 65 percent discount on a future cruise.
Compensation too low? Cruise guests on hunger strike - Gallery
Many passengers had been looking forward to the day-long passage through Antarctica. (archive picture)
Image: dpa
The trip cost several thousand pounds. (archive picture)
Image: dpa
Many passengers had accepted this. However, not all guests were satisfied and tried to put pressure on crew members to obtain higher compensation, the company added.
The ship is due to arrive in Ushuia this Saturday. Technicians will go on board there to repair the "SH Diana" in time for the next voyage.