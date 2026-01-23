A river cruise ship collided with parts of a lock on the Danube near Vienna. Fourteen people sustained minor injuries, said a spokesperson for the emergency medical services.

A river cruise ship, the “MS Anna Katharina,” with about 200 people on board, collided with the quay wall and a lock gate at the Freudenau Lock in Vienna. Fourteen people sustained minor injuries. Photo: Tobias Steinmaurer/APA/dpa

Six of them were taken to the hospital. Most of them were German. The spokesperson said the victims were thrown against the interior of the vehicle upon impact and likely suffered bruises.

Early that morning, the cruise ship had collided with the quay wall and the lock gate. The ship sustained damage to its bow but did not take on water.