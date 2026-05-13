1,700 passengers and crew members are stranded on a cruise ship in Bordeaux after a wave of gastrointestinal illnesses. dpa

After a wave of gastrointestinal illnesses and one death, around 1700 people are not allowed to leave a cruise ship in Bordeaux. Doctors are checking the situation on board.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A cruise ship in the port of Bordeaux is subject to quarantine.

The reason is a wave of gastrointestinal illnesses on the ship.

The 1700 people on board are not allowed to leave the ship.

A connection with the outbreak of hantavirus on the cruise ship "Hondius" is ruled out. Show more

Due to a wave of gastrointestinal illnesses on a cruise ship, around 1,700 passengers and crew members are not allowed to leave the ship, which has arrived in Bordeaux in south-western France.

The local health authorities and the prefecture announced that doctors had boarded the "Ambition" to assess the situation and take samples. According to the captain, around 50 passengers have fallen ill.

The local newspaper "Sud Ouest" and other French media reported that a British passenger over 90 years old had died.

No connection with the "Hondius"

The French authorities emphasized that there was no reason to establish a link between this outbreak on board the cruise ship coming from Belfast and Liverpool and the ship "Hondius", which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak.

The authorities wanted to decide on how to proceed in the course of the day as soon as initial investigation results were available. The "Ambition" actually wanted to set course for Spain.

The "Hondius", which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, had called at the port of Tenerife on Sunday, where the passengers were evacuated. There are currently eleven confirmed or probable cases of hantavirus in connection with the "Hondius".

These include the three deceased passengers who have been confirmed or suspected to be infected with the hantavirus type Andesvirus.