Police were able to free the kidnap victim in an extraordinary operation and arrest five suspects. Archivbild: dpa

In order to blackmail a crypto entrepreneur, criminals dragged his father into a van in Paris. They later enforce their demand for millions with a barbaric mutilation.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Criminals have dragged the father of a crypto entrepreneur into a van in Paris and abducted him.

The band cut off one of the father's fingers in order to extort a sum in the millions.

The police were able to free the kidnap victim and arrest the suspects. Show more

In order to extort millions from a crypto entrepreneur in Paris, criminals kidnapped his father and cut off one of his fingers. As France's Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau confirmed, the police managed to free the kidnap victim and arrest the suspects in an extraordinary operation.

According to the public prosecutor's office, five men between the ages of 20 and 27 were involved. The injured victim was treated by the emergency services. According to police sources, the perpetrators would have continued to mutilate the victim if the special forces had not intervened, reported the magazine "Paris Match".

Masked men drag victim into van

According to the newspaper "Le Parisien", the French crypto entrepreneur runs a cryptocurrency company based in Malta and France. Four masked perpetrators dragged his father into a van in front of witnesses on Friday morning, kidnapped him and demanded five to seven million euros from the entrepreneur. However, no ransom is said to have been paid. The family is said to have been threatened beforehand. According to the public prosecutor's office, the judiciary has opened an investigation into kidnapping, deprivation of liberty and torture.

Just three months ago, a co-founder of the crypto company Ledger and his wife were kidnapped in France. The kidnappers demanded around ten million euros in the form of bitcoins and cut off one of the entrepreneur's fingers to emphasize their demand. In this case too, the police were able to free the victims and arrest seven suspects.