An investor from Kentucky allegedly abused an Italian man for weeks in a New York townhouse in order to obtain the password to his Bitcoin wallet.

A 37-year-old US cryptocurrency investor was charged on Saturday with kidnapping an Italian tourist and abusing him in a New York townhouse over a period of three weeks. The aim of the torture was to extort the password to the victim's Bitcoin wallet, the public prosecutor's office announced.

The main suspect and an alleged accomplice were taken into custody on Friday after the 28-year-old man from Italy managed to escape from the house in New York's upscale Nolita neighborhood and attract the attention of a traffic police officer. A third person, who is also believed to have been involved in the crime, has not yet been caught.

Photos of the acts of torture

According to the criminal complaint, the Italian had traveled to New York in early May and voluntarily went to the luxurious townhouse with the investor. There, the man from the US state of Kentucky and his accomplice allegedly took his electronic devices and passport and demanded that he hand over his Bitcoin password. The digital currency Bitcoin is the oldest and best-known cryptocurrency in the world.

When the victim refused, he was tied up and tortured for weeks with beatings, electric shocks and death threats. Among other things, the man was allegedly held over a railing on the fifth floor and threatened with the death of his family, the "New York Times" reported, citing the indictment.

Police officers arrested the perpetrator shortly after the victim's escape on Friday. Among other things, a pistol and photos of the acts of torture were found in the house. According to US media, two staff members were also found. The interrogations are expected to provide further details on the planning of the kidnapping and the background of the perpetrators in the coming days.