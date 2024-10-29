Do you want to live here? Then you'll have to fork out at least tens of millions. Fine Swiss Properties

Niklas Nikolajsen is a crypto millionaire. He bought this property, right on Lake Zug, but cannot live in it alone. Now he is looking for new roommates.

Crypto pioneer and Bitcoin Suisse founder Niklas Nikolajsen is putting the renovated manor house of his estate on Lake Zug up for sale.

However, he himself is staying in the middle building and is looking for new neighbors.

The advertisement for the manor house is aimed at wealthy prospective buyers - who can fork out at least tens of millions. Show more

St. Karlshof on Lake Zug, the historic showpiece of Swiss crypto pioneer Niklas Nikolajsen (49), could soon welcome new owners, according to Blick.

Over the years, the founder of Bitcoin Suisse has had the property renovated and restored with great dedication and an investment of around 60 million Swiss francs.

In March, Nikolajsen took the TV nation on a tour of the imposing rooms of his listed property in an SRF documentary.

Crypto king does not use the house - but he remains a resident

Now an advertisement in the "Handelszeitung" and the "NZZ" has raised eyebrows: Nikolajsen is offering the manor house of the estate for sale, but will continue to live in the central building. According to the real estate agent Fine Swiss Properties from Herrliberg, this is a sale because Nikolajsen has no "immediate personal use" for the manor house.

"The owner himself lives in the middle building. He has no immediate personal use for the manor house. He is therefore prepared to make the manor house available if a suitable offer is made," the agent's website states.

What the future buyer will have to invest in the 550 square meter manor house remains open. However, a note in the advertisement indicates that only interested parties with "proof of creditworthiness in the mid double-digit millions" are allowed to view the property - a first hurdle for the circle of potential buyers.

The manor house comprises three apartments, which would ideally be used as a single-family or multi-generational home. It has luxurious amenities: from an air-conditioned wine cellar and an event kitchen to a private bar and underground parking spaces. There is even a communal bathhouse on the lake.

Nikolajsen wants well-heeled people as neighbors

"The infrastructure of the extremely prestigious property is perfect for glittering invitations and glamorous receptions," Nikolajsen emphasizes in the advertisement. As new neighbors, he is looking for "very well-off interested parties who would like to reside in a highly prestigious setting in a mild tax climate".

However, a visit is only possible by appointment. "The property is inhabited, guarded and under alarm," the advertisement states. Out of respect for privacy, private viewings are expressly not permitted.