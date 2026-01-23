Another nationwide power outage occurred in Cuba early Monday morning, according to the state-run energy provider. The Caribbean island is currently subject to a U.S. oil embargo.

People sit in the dark on the hood of a car in the Cuban capital of Havana during a power outage. (File photo)

The state-owned electric utility Union Eléctrica (Une) referred on social media to a “complete blackout” of the national power grid. As a result, the entire country, including the capital, Havana, was plunged into darkness.

Cuba has been suffering from a severe economic crisis for five years. Due to outdated infrastructure and fuel shortages, there are regular total or partial power outages.

Since January, the outages have worsened after Washington imposed an oil embargo on the island. This has made it more difficult to supply fuel to power plants and emergency generators, which are typically run on imported diesel.

As early as Saturday evening, western Cuba was affected by a widespread power outage. Power was restored on Sunday.