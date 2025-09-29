Swiss chocolate will also be available on the ground in future. Keystone

The small chocolate bar, which Swiss passengers normally only receive on the plane, will also be available on the ground for the first time: From September 30, the chocolate in bar form will be available on selected Migros shelves for three weeks.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss is bringing its famous Bord-Schöggeli to the stores for the first time as a 100-gram bar.

The chocolate will be available for three weeks in around 450 Migros stores.

The packaging contains QR codes for a competition with flight vouchers. Show more

For many travelers, it is a piece of airline tradition: the small Schöggeli that Swiss passengers are served after their flight. Now the chocolate is also available outside the airplane - and in a larger format.

As Travelnews reports, Migros is launching the well-known Swiss chocolate from Frey as a 100-gram bar for the first time. From September 30, the bar will be on the shelves in around 450 stores for three weeks. The price: 2.95 francs.

The special promotion is part of Migros' 100th anniversary celebrations and a response to the wishes of many customers who also want to enjoy the "Swiss-Schöggeli" on the ground or give it as a gift. "The Swiss-Schöggeli has been a symbol of Swiss hospitality for years," says Stefan Vasic, Head of Marketing at Swiss.

Flight vouchers are also raffled off

Since 2015, Frey has produced around 20 million pieces per year for the airline - in accordance with the standards of the Rainforest Alliance, which stands for sustainable cocoa cultivation.

There is also a competition: Anyone who scans the QR code on the packaging has the chance to win 500 flight vouchers worth CHF 200 each or 20 top prizes of CHF 1000 each.