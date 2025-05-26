"Sesame Street": Grobi's cult spokesman is dead - Gallery Karl-Ulrich Meves spoke cult phrases for Grobi such as: "Near and far away again." Image: dpa Karl-Ulrich Meves as Olle Krull in the play "Tippelbrüder". Image: dpa "Sesame Street": Grobi's cult spokesman is dead - Gallery Karl-Ulrich Meves spoke cult phrases for Grobi such as: "Near and far away again." Image: dpa Karl-Ulrich Meves as Olle Krull in the play "Tippelbrüder". Image: dpa

Many people know this voice from their childhood days: Karl-Ulrich Meves voiced the hectic TV favorite for 30 years. Now he has died at the age of 96.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Karl-Ulrich Meves, the voice of Grobi from "Sesame Street", has died at the age of 96.

Several generations of children grew up with Grobi, and most of them will probably immediately associate the blue shaggy character with Meves' raspy voice.

As a classical actor, Meves also often appeared in front of cameras and on theater stages, starring in more than 115 productions Show more

He had one of the best-known voices in German children's television, for 30 years he was Grobi from "Sesame Street": the actor and narrator Karl-Ulrich Meves has died. Radio play director Heikedine Körting told the German Press Agency. The Hamburg native had already died on May 20. He was 96 years old.

People became aware of him in "King Lear"

Several generations of children have grown up with Grobi, and most of them will probably immediately associate the blue shaggy-haired character with Meves' gruff voice. He has been with the show since the first episodes in Germany in 1973 and was only replaced after three decades. "I saw Grobi and I really liked him straight away," Meves recalled in December 2023 on the podcast "Haschimitenfürst - Der Bobcast".

One of the "Sesame Street" producers had come across him at the time because he had impressively played the Jester in a "King Lear" production. Grobi's description of Meves' role: always on top of his game, always chaotic and completely naive. "And I thought about it for a moment, and as it occurred to me, I did the dubbing. And the technicians and colleagues who were there came from all sides and said: "Wow, that's great." And then I did that for 30 years."

He was still getting fan mail in his mid-90s

He still gets mail from fans as an old man, he told Andreas Fröhlich and Kai Schwind in the "Haschimitenfürst" interview. "What I particularly liked: Someone actually wrote that this Grobi was always full of chaos and full of naivety," Meves quoted. "And I think these two terms are very apt for this character of Grobi, who always reacts spontaneously. Even when he has to serve this boring, grumpy guest: "Charlie, he wants something else again." It's not done, it's really full of vitality."

Grobi waited tables more often, but also hurriedly explained to children the difference between near and far, and between up and down, as he flashed across the screen: "And now I'm running away. Feeeeeern. And now take a running start: Naaaaaah!"

The "master test" for Meves, however, was a multiple performance: "He's the waiter in a restaurant and the musician at the same time - he plays the guitar - and is the singer at the same time," says Meves. "He sings down the menu to the tune of 'Granada'. That was my masterclass in voice acting." Because the American puppet that had to be dubbed was out of time.

He filmed with Loriot and warned children about tooth decay

As a classical actor, Meves also often appeared in front of cameras and on theater stages, starring in more than 115 productions - from "Sonderdezernat K1" to "Tatort". In the Loriot comedy "Pappa ante portas", he played a grocer.

For fans of the radio play series "Die drei???", Meves remains one of the most distinctive voices. He is the artist "The Unique Gabbo" in "The Black Cat" or Horace "Beefy" Tremayne in "The Magic Circle". Heikedine Körting, head of the Europa audio label, remembers: "He made countless wonderful radio plays for us."

In 1980, Meves was Karius in the radio play "Karius und Baktus", which was very popular at the time and aimed to get children interested in dental care (Gernot Endemann was Baktus). Meves benefited from this role for a long time: "Whenever I go to a new dentist and start talking about "Karius and Baktus", the atmosphere in the store is always positively charged for me."