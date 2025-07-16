Michael Stevens starts his video as usual with "Vsauce, Michael here!" Screenshot/Youtube

After a two-year break, the 39-year-old cult YouTuber Vsauce is back with a long video. In it, the US-American asks: What's left of us?

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Youtuber Vsauce, aka Michael Stevens, is back with a new video after a two-year break.

His comeback "All The Ghosts You Will Be" is about transience, memory and digital traces.

The 39-year-old enjoys great popularity in pop culture. His lectures in a chaotic, sophisticated style have meme status. Show more

Vsauce, one of the most successful infotainment YouTubers, is back after a two-year break. Although he delivered many short videos (so-called shorts) in the meantime, his die-hard fans missed the long pieces.

So the joy was all the greater when a longer video of him appeared again on Wednesday night. The comments read: "The king is back!" or "Michael, you won't believe how much I needed that video this year!".

His videos have been viewed over six billion times and around 25 million people follow him. But if you don't know him yet: blue News answers the most important questions for all those who want to be chaotically entertained and become clever at the same time.

Who is Vsauce?

Vsauce is the name of a YouTube channel run by Michael David Stevens. Since 2010, the 39-year-old has dedicated his main channel to questions from science, philosophy and pop culture - from "How hard is the internet?" to "Does reality even exist?".

Typical of Vsauce videos is their seemingly chaotic structure - which turns out to be an ingenious dramaturgy when you watch them:

Stevens usually starts with a simple fact, then makes mental leaps, asking scrutinizing questions such as " Or is it? " (in German: "Oder etwa nicht?") - and spins a surprisingly logical thread through a thicket of information.

Each video begins with the iconic phrase: Vsauce, Michael here.

And ends with: As always, thanks for watching.

What's the latest video about?

His comeback is entitled "All The Ghosts You Will Be" and lasts around 22 minutes. Stevens opens with a seemingly banal observation: a single grain of flour dust is on average 82.67 micrometers in size - and a five-pound bag of flour contains around 2.7 billion of them.

What follows is a philosophical-scientific lecture on transience, memory and the traces we leave behind - both analog and digital.

Stevens talks about "nominal" ghosts (our names), "figural" ghosts (our appearance), "genetic" ghosts (our genetic material) and the so-called "ripple ghosts" - the undulating effect of our actions in the world.

The central question is: what remains of us when we are no longer? Stevens weaves together themes from cosmology, archaeology, the history of technology and psychology to create a lecture that is as profound as it is entertaining.

Which videos should I watch?

In addition to the main channel, Stevens produced the documentary series Mind Field for YouTube Premium - one of the format's strongest achievements.

We recommend "The Power of Suggestion", for example, in which Stevens explores the power that mental and emotional influence can have on health and the mind. It was published seven years ago and has been viewed around 90 million times.

The video "Isolation", in which Stevens locks himself in an isolation room for three days to show the effects on the psyche, was also popular.

His classic videos on the main channel are legendary. Particularly popular: "What if everyone jumped at the same time?" (2013).

Stevens answers the question in detail - spoiler: No, the earth would not move noticeably as a result. The effect would correspond to around one hundredth of the diameter of a hydrogen atom.

Among other things, he explains how the Earth's rotation changes, what role mass distribution plays and how much energy a collective jump would actually have.

Incidentally, you learn that all the people in the world - shoulder to shoulder - could fit into the area of Los Angeles.

