Second rebuke from Lausanne: The Federal Supreme Court has overruled the Zurich High Court in the case against two bankers and a lawyer. Instead of the case being dismissed, it will now proceed to trial.

German attorney Eckart Seith answered questions from journalists after the first-instance verdict was handed down by the Zurich District Court in April 2019. (File photo)

Federal Court Cum-Ex: Three Defendants Must Appear Again Before the Zurich High Court

The Zurich High Court had dismissed the case in January of this year. It justified the decision by citing a flagrant violation of the requirement to expedite proceedings.

The Federal Supreme Court does not agree with this line of reasoning. It has upheld an appeal filed by the Zurich Office of the Chief Public Prosecutor against the decision to dismiss the case. The case is related to the “Cum-Ex” fraud in Germany, which caused the government to suffer losses amounting to billions.

The two former employees of Bank J. Safra Sarasin and the German attorney are accused of various offenses. They are alleged to have disclosed internal bank documents.