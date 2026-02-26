Online fraudsters have stolen around half a million francs. Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Fraudsters in the canton of Schwyz have scammed around 500,000 francs with an alleged security call. The police forces of Central Switzerland are warning against a scam that is currently on the increase again.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the canton of Schwyz, fraudsters have stolen around 500,000 francs with a fake bank call.

The perpetrators use alleged virus software to gain access to the victims' computers and e-banking accounts.

The police forces of Central Switzerland are calling on people not to install any software on telephone instructions and never to pass on access data. Show more

All it took was a single phone call - and half a million in assets were gone. As the police forces of Central Switzerland report in a joint press release, fraudsters managed to steal around 500,000 francs in the canton of Schwyz last week. The police are talking about a so-called remote scam and are issuing an urgent warning about this method, which is currently on the increase again.

The perpetrators contact their victims by telephone and pretend to be employees of a bank. They claim that a suspicious transfer has been made or that the e-banking account is infected with a virus. To allegedly prevent greater damage, they ask those affected to install "virus scanning software" on their computer.

But this is where the trap begins. Instead of a protection program, the victims download a remote maintenance tool. This gives the fraudsters direct access to the computer - and therefore also to e-banking. In several cases, the perpetrators went even further and also installed an application on the victim's cell phone. The aim is to bypass two-factor authentication.

Police warn against the scam

As soon as the victims log on to e-banking, their screen is darkened or overlaid with messages. Meanwhile, the perpetrators keep their victims involved in a telephone conversation. Unnoticed, they empty the accounts almost completely during this time. According to the police, the stolen money is usually transferred to Swiss bank accounts.

The police forces of Central Switzerland - including the Lucerne police, the cantonal police of Schwyz, Nidwalden, Uri, Obwalden and Zug - emphasize that banks never ask their customers to install software over the phone. Anyone who receives such a call should end the conversation immediately and contact the bank via the official telephone number. Access data or codes should never be passed on under any circumstances.

If fraud is suspected, the police advise reporting it immediately.

More videos from the department