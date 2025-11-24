A café crème in Switzerland costs more again. sda

A café crème costs more again in German-speaking Switzerland: the catering industry has increased prices by an average of 7 centimes in 2025. The CafetierSuisse association points to rising costs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A café crème will cost an average of CHF 4.65 in 2025 - 7 centimes more than in the previous year.

The cappuccino was also recorded for the first time and costs an average of 5.37 francs.

According to CafetierSuisse, higher personnel, energy and operating costs are driving prices up further. Show more

In a café, bakery or restaurant in German-speaking Switzerland, a café crème will cost an average of CHF 4.65 in 2025. That is 7 centimes more than the previous year, as the CafetierSuisse association announced on Monday. Cappuccino was also examined for the first time, costing guests an average of 5.37 francs.

This continues the upward trend that has accompanied the industry for some time. Over the past ten years, the price of a café crème has risen by a total of 45 centimes.

The main reasons for this are the higher costs for personnel, energy and operation, the association wrote. The economic situation is challenging for many catering businesses, with demand often falling short of expectations. "It can be assumed that further adjustments will be necessary in the coming year," Hans-Peter Oettli, President of CafetierSuisse, was quoted as saying in the press release.