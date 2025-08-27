In the Námaskarð geothermal area, the misunderstanding is particularly common. IMAGO/imagebroker

Tourists in Iceland mistake the word "Gjaldskylda" for a place name. A TikToker explains what it really means.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tourists in Iceland mistake the word "Gjaldskylda" for a place name, even though it means "chargeable" and is written on parking signs.

Under the hashtag #Gjaldskylda, photos and videos of tourists who misunderstand the term are spreading on social media.

Despite frequent confusion, especially at popular tourist spots, the parking lot operator has no plans to change the signage. Show more

Tourists visiting Iceland unintentionally cause amusement by misunderstanding the word "Gjaldskylda" as a place name. In fact, it means "chargeable" and can be found on signs at parking lots in many tourist locations.

This confusion has caused a stir on social media under the hashtag #Gjaldskylda, with many tourists posting photos of various places they mistakenly think are "Gjaldskylda".

Icelander Ólafur Waage has published a video on TikTok that clears up the confusion. He shows pictures of tourists visiting the supposed place and explains the true meaning of the word. The video went viral and received over 160,000 likes.

According to the Icelandic news portal "mbl ", the confusion occurs particularly frequently at two well-known locations: the Kirkjufell mountain in Eyrarsveit and the Námaskarð geothermal area in Myvatn.

Both parking lots are operated by the company Sannir landvættir, whose managing director Reynir S. Ólafsson confirms that the misunderstanding occurs occasionally. He also reports another incident in which a tourist contacted customer service because he thought the "Gute Reise" stop was a place.

Despite the recurring misunderstandings, the company has no plans to change the signs. Ólafsson explains to "mbl" that a revision of the sign design is not being considered.