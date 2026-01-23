Roche faced significant headwinds from exchange rates in the first half of 2026. Consequently, the key financial metrics in the reporting currency, the Swiss franc, are below the prior-year figures. The pharmaceutical company reaffirmed its targets for the full year.

The pharmaceutical company Roche reported lower revenue and lower operating profit in the first half of the year. This was primarily due to unfavorable currency effects. (File photo)

In the first six months, Roche generated sales of 30.4 billion Swiss francs, according to a press release issued on Thursday. While this represents a 2.0 percent decline in the reporting currency (Swiss francs), it translates to a 6.0 percent increase at constant exchange rates. The company has thus met its own target, which is based on constant exchange rates.

At 23.6 billion (-1.0%), the larger Pharmaceuticals division, as usual, accounted for the lion's share of Group sales. In the Diagnostics business, Roche generated revenue of 6.7 billion (-3.0%). The Diagnostics business is still feeling the effects of a pricing reform in China.

Core operating profit, which analysts use as a benchmark, fell by 1 percent (+10% on a comparable basis) to 11.9 billion Swiss francs.

Based on the reported figures, Roche is still in line with analysts' estimates.

Regarding the outlook for the rest of the fiscal year, the management team led by CEO Thomas Schinecker has confirmed its previous guidance. At constant exchange rates, revenue is expected to grow in the mid-single-digit percentage range. Core earnings per share are expected to increase in the high single-digit percentage range. In addition, the Group remains committed to increasing the dividend in Swiss francs.