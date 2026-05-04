Graubündner Kantonalbank and its subsidiary BZ Bank are facing a lawsuit in the hundreds of millions. (archive picture) Keystone

An investment product becomes a dispute: a customer takes Graubündner Kantonalbank and its subsidiary BZ Bank to court - and demands a sum in the hundreds of millions. The banks firmly reject the allegations.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A customer has filed a lawsuit against Graubündner Kantonalbank and BZ Bank and is demanding several hundred million francs.

The case centers on alleged breaches of duty in connection with an investment product.

The banks deny the allegations and have announced that they will defend themselves legally. Show more

Graubündner Kantonalbank and its subsidiary BZ Bank are facing a lawsuit worth millions. A customer accuses the institutions of breaches of duty in connection with an investment product - the banks reject the accusations.

A lawsuit has been filed against Graubündner Kantonalbank (GKB), its subsidiary BZ Bank and current and former members of BZ Bank's governing bodies. The plaintiff is demanding a sum in the mid three-digit million range, according to a statement issued by GKB on Monday.

According to the statement, the lawsuit is in connection with a client relationship and an investment product managed by BZ Bank. The plaintiff is accusing the financial institutions of breaches of duty. His name is not mentioned.

GKB and BZ Bank consider the allegations to be unfounded and deny the claims, as they emphasize. They will defend themselves accordingly. According to the press release, the complaint was submitted to the Höfe mediation office in the form of a request for arbitration.

Bank with an Ebner past

GKB bought a majority stake in BZ Bank from the then owner Martin Ebner in 2022. GKB has been the sole owner since the beginning of 2025. Ebner took the final step in his succession planning with the sale.

Ebner, a well-known investor, founded the bank in 1985. It was then the linchpin of his activities. It focuses on advising professional, private and institutional clients on equity investments and holdings.