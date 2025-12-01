With a discount on the highway vignette, Lidl triggered a huge demand on Monday: cars were jammed in front of many Lidl stores, and the discounter also speaks of a "successful" campaign.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lidl offered the 2026 vignette at the low price of 19.90 francs - exclusively for Lidl Plus users and only on December 1.

According to Lidl, demand was very high; queues were already forming in several stores in the morning.

The vignette will also remain discounted for the next two days - albeit more expensive than at the start.

Lidl opened December with a price stunt that went down well with many motorists: Anyone who shopped with the Lidl Plus app on Monday and spent at least CHF 70 received the 2026 highway vignette for just CHF 19.90. The offer was therefore significantly lower than the regular price of 40 francs - and "lower than the vignette has ever been sold in Swiss retail", as the discounter advertised in advance.

Lidl's campaign was well received, with long queues forming in some stores as early as the morning. "We had to queue for over ten minutes," reports a blue News reader who was shopping in Weinfelden TG that morning. "Practically everyone wanted the new highway vignette."

The picture was similar in Volketswil ZH. The parking lot was filled to capacity all day long, and a traffic jam formed in the industrial area. Numerous people postponed their weekly shopping to Monday to take advantage of the promotion, as they revealed in an interview with blue News.

One customer, for example, split his shopping between himself and his wife in order to get two vignettes. "But it's already pretty full today," he says.

"We hit a nerve with the campaign"

When asked by blue News, Lidl confirmed that the campaign had gone very well. "It exceeded our expectations," says Milena Hermann from Lidl Switzerland. "There was a huge rush, the parking lots were full and we had all checkouts in constant use. Our colleagues in the stores did a great job today. Initial analyses show: Lidl sold twice as many vignettes as last year," she revealed to blue News.

Bram van der Valk, Customer Manager at Lidl Switzerland, says: "The high demand shows that we have hit a nerve with this offer. I'm delighted that we can give our customers a little treat, especially during the Advent season."

On December 2 and 3, the vignette will be available at Lidl Plus for CHF 23.90 - also with a minimum purchase of CHF 70. Without the app, the vignette costs 29.90 francs on all three days.